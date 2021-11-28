The Gold Standard: Notre Dame football coaches hitting the road
Notre Dame’s regular season is over, which means the coaching staff is hitting the road to see recruits from all over the country this week leading up to National Signing Day for the 2022 class. They will also see top targets in the 2023 class as well.
For the 2022 recruits, Nov. 28 began the “contact period” which allows for sit-down, off-campus visits between college coaches and prospective student athletes. The staff can see a class of 2022 prospect once per calendar week during this period, which ends on Dec. 11. The early National Signing Day falls on Dec. 15.
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer details all that is around the corner for this week.
— One of the most important visits will occur later this week when Notre Dame goes in-home with Ponchatoula (La.) High's Amorion Walker, the Irish's receiver commitment who is being courted by Michigan, and LSU's new coach will surely come after him hard as well. I'm told Notre Dame's visit with Walker will fall on Thursday, but I haven't been able to confirm which coaches will be making the visit. My expectation is that it will be offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, receivers coach Del Alexander and running backs coach Lance Taylor.
