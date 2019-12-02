News More News
The Gold Standard: Notre Dame Coaches Hitting The Road

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
With Notre Dame's regular season over, the Irish staff will be on the road. December 1-14 is a contact period, meaning that college coaches can visit various high schools to inquire about prospects and have in-home visits with class of 2020 recruits.

Head coaches get to conduct one home visit with a prospect, while assistant coaches can have one in-home visit per week.

The Notre Dame staff will be very busy this week see its top targets and commits. Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on the Irish seeing its 2020 commits and big time 2021 targets.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long has a busy week ahead on the road.
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long has a busy week ahead on the road. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

