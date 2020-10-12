*** Notre Dame has 19 commitments in the 2021 class, and after landing four-star Georgia wide receivers Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas a couple of weeks ago, the Irish have nearly completed its 2021 recruiting class. Scholarship numbers are always fluid, but it does appear that the Irish are done on the offensive side of the ball, unless West Bloomfield (Mich) High running back Donovan Edwards or Baltimore Mount St. Joseph wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. want to join the fold. The latter recruit is the more likely commitment candidate, but even then, the Irish have a lot more work to do for Thornton, who doesn’t plan to announce a commitment until January.