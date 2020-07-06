The Gold Standard: New FutureCast Picks In For Notre Dame
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer details a pair of new FutureCast picks in for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and beat writer Patrick Engel has a coach's take on Notre Dame commit Blake Fisher from the TractionAP Midwest Exposure Skill Camp in this edition of The Gold Standard.
*** A prospect I already have a FutureCast pick in for is Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive lineman Rocco Spindler. It’s on Notre Dame, and I’m not considering a change for it. After the NCAA recently pushed back its dead period to the end of August, the major Fighting Irish target decided to look at moving his decision up. He wanted to take all his official visits to his top five schools – LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State – but Spindler doesn’t feel that official visits will be able to take place any time soon after talking to various college head coaches.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news