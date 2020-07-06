*** A prospect I already have a FutureCast pick in for is Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive lineman Rocco Spindler. It’s on Notre Dame, and I’m not considering a change for it. After the NCAA recently pushed back its dead period to the end of August, the major Fighting Irish target decided to look at moving his decision up. He wanted to take all his official visits to his top five schools – LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State – but Spindler doesn’t feel that official visits will be able to take place any time soon after talking to various college head coaches.