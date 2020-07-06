 The Gold Standard: New FutureCast Picks In For Brian Kelly And The Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The Gold Standard: New FutureCast Picks In For Notre Dame

Mike Singer & Patrick Engel
Staff
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer details a pair of new FutureCast picks in for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and beat writer Patrick Engel has a coach's take on Notre Dame commit Blake Fisher from the TractionAP Midwest Exposure Skill Camp in this edition of The Gold Standard.

BlueandGold.com is pegging a pair of 2021 recruits to commit to the Fighting Irish.
*** A prospect I already have a FutureCast pick in for is Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive lineman Rocco Spindler. It’s on Notre Dame, and I’m not considering a change for it. After the NCAA recently pushed back its dead period to the end of August, the major Fighting Irish target decided to look at moving his decision up. He wanted to take all his official visits to his top five schools – LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State – but Spindler doesn’t feel that official visits will be able to take place any time soon after talking to various college head coaches.

