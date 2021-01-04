 The Gold Standard: Mike’s 10 Most Wanted Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Targets In 2022
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-04 15:03:31 -0600') }} football Edit

The Gold Standard: Mike’s 10 Most Wanted Notre Dame Targets In 2022

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer details his 10 most wanted Irish recruits in the 2022 class and puts a bow on the Ceyair Wright recruitment.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Five-star athlete Kevin Coleman would give the Fighting Irish a huge boost.
Five-star athlete Kevin Coleman would give the Fighting Irish a huge boost. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

Ceyair Wright To USC

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}