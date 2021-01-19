BlueAndGold - The Gold Standard: Marcus Freeman Grinding On Recruiting Trail

Notre Dame announced Jan. 8 that Marcus Freeman would join its staff as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, and the 35-year-old is off to a hot start on the recruiting front. He played a role in the Irish landing four-star defensive end Tyson Ford on Monday and is working on a handful of other targets as well.

BlueandGold.com’s Mason Plummer and Mike Singer run through the linebacker Notre Dame targets Freeman has spoken with and what they’re saying about him.