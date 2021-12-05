The Gold Standard: Latest intel on Notre Dame recruiting

This week will be crucial for Notre Dame with new head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff hitting the road ahead of the Dec. 15-17 early signing period.

Notre Dame will have a big recruiting weekend Dec. 10-12 with the staff being able to host prospects, thanks to the NCAA recently implementing a rule that allows for recruits to take a second official visit to a school that has had a head coaching change.

BlueandGold.com will have daily reports on the coaches on the road this week and the impending official visit weekend. To start off the week, recruiting insider Mike Singer lays out some of the latest Notre Dame recruiting intel for this week’s Gold Standard.