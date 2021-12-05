The Gold Standard: Latest intel on Notre Dame recruiting
This week will be crucial for Notre Dame with new head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff hitting the road ahead of the Dec. 15-17 early signing period.
Notre Dame will have a big recruiting weekend Dec. 10-12 with the staff being able to host prospects, thanks to the NCAA recently implementing a rule that allows for recruits to take a second official visit to a school that has had a head coaching change.
BlueandGold.com will have daily reports on the coaches on the road this week and the impending official visit weekend. To start off the week, recruiting insider Mike Singer lays out some of the latest Notre Dame recruiting intel for this week’s Gold Standard.
Notre Dame coaches on the road Sunday
*** Freeman’s first recruiting trip as Notre Dame head coach is Sunday, Dec. 5, and he’ll be in northern Michigan for a visit with Traverse City (Mich.) Central class of 2022 inside linebacker and longtime Irish commit Joshua Burnham. The four-star recruit is locked in with the Fighting Irish, especially with the news of Freeman being named head coach. This is a good opportunity for Freeman to see Burnham with him being all over the map the rest of the week.
