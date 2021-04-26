 The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Recruiting
The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on a Rivals100 Notre Dame linebacker target and more scoop from the Atlanta Rivals Camp, plus tidbits on tight end Eli Raridon’s weekend visit. Don’t miss this week’s Gold Standard.

Hilton Head (S.C.) High linebacker and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Jaylen Sneed
Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish staff are working hard on Rivals100 linebacker Jaylen Sneed. (Mike Singer)

The Latest On Jaylen Sneed

*** I’ll have a video posted tomorrow with footage of Hilton Head (S.C.) High class of 2022 linebacker Jaylen Sneed from Sunday’s Atlanta Rivals Camp but wanted to mention that he was superb. He was the easy choice for the linebacker MVP and got his invite to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge this June. His combination of length, speed, pass rush ability and instincts make him a player who I believe will move up the Rivals rankings.

