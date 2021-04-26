*** I’ll have a video posted tomorrow with footage of Hilton Head (S.C.) High class of 2022 linebacker Jaylen Sneed from Sunday’s Atlanta Rivals Camp but wanted to mention that he was superb. He was the easy choice for the linebacker MVP and got his invite to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge this June. His combination of length, speed, pass rush ability and instincts make him a player who I believe will move up the Rivals rankings.