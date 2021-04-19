 BlueAndGold - The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting
football

The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
This week’s Gold Standard is my first published article since the passing of my beloved co-worker Lou Somogyi. I found it difficult to write a story just two days after his tragic passing, but I know he would want me to get right back to work. Please continue to keep Lou’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

This week’s Gold Standard has notes from seeing big-time prospects in Atlanta, the latest on official visitors and an update on a huge safety target for the Fighting Irish in the 2022 class.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Jake Pope
Georgia safety Jake Pope will officially visit Notre Dame in June. (Rivals.com)

Nuggets From Atlanta 7v7 Tournament

On Saturday morning, I was in Atlanta for the Hustle Inc 7v7 Tournament, which had five Notre Dame targets present. I posted my thoughts on how those players looked at this link, and here are the recruiting notes from the event.

