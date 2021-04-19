BlueAndGold - The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

This week’s Gold Standard is my first published article since the passing of my beloved co-worker Lou Somogyi. I found it difficult to write a story just two days after his tragic passing, but I know he would want me to get right back to work. Please continue to keep Lou’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

This week’s Gold Standard has notes from seeing big-time prospects in Atlanta, the latest on official visitors and an update on a huge safety target for the Fighting Irish in the 2022 class.