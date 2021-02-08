*** Notre Dame tight end recruiting in the 2022 class may end up being fairly similar as what we saw in the 2021 cycle. The Irish landed a pledge from Georgia tight end Cane Berrong during the summer before his junior season. After Irish tight end Cole Kmet had a strong season that fall, he decided to declare early for the NFL Draft. Taking a second tight end in the 2021 class to pair with Berrong wasn’t an absolute “need,” but the staff was very intrigued with jumbo athlete Mitchell Evans from Ohio and decided to take him.