On Ford as a player...

“The biggest thing about him is that he has the blend of size and speed that everyone is looking for. He’s a legitimate 6-6, 250 pounds and might be 255 by now. He’s fast, can run and has an aggressive mentality. When you have those things, it’s a rare combination that you don’t mind in most prospects. It’s made him really attractive to coaches at the next level.”

On Ford’s positional fit...

“I think it depends on the program. Notre Dame sees him probably more as a three-tech, but it depends on the scheme and what you’re trying to do. He’s clearly not done developing. He could turn into anything. He’s put on 50 pounds of muscle in the past three years and hasn’t lost any speed. Who knows what he will be; he could be anything. That’s really exciting for Tyson and these college programs.”