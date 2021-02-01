The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares his interview with John Merritt, head coach of Notre Dame defensive end commit Tyson Ford, plus the latest on two major targets for the Irish in the 2022 class in this week’s Gold Standard.
Coach’s Take: John Merritt Raves About Irish Pledge Tyson Ford
On Ford as a player...
“The biggest thing about him is that he has the blend of size and speed that everyone is looking for. He’s a legitimate 6-6, 250 pounds and might be 255 by now. He’s fast, can run and has an aggressive mentality. When you have those things, it’s a rare combination that you don’t mind in most prospects. It’s made him really attractive to coaches at the next level.”
On Ford’s positional fit...
“I think it depends on the program. Notre Dame sees him probably more as a three-tech, but it depends on the scheme and what you’re trying to do. He’s clearly not done developing. He could turn into anything. He’s put on 50 pounds of muscle in the past three years and hasn’t lost any speed. Who knows what he will be; he could be anything. That’s really exciting for Tyson and these college programs.”
