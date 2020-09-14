 The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Recruiting
The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares his notes on Notre Dame’s pursuit of its top receiver targets in the state of Georgia, plus nuggets from his trip in Florida to see a Fighting Irish commit in this week’s Gold Standard.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver and Notre Dame target Deion Colzie
Will Notre Dame land Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie once again? (Rivals.com)

Good Wide Receiver Recruiting News On The Horizon?

According to my FutureCast picks, yes.

It shouldn’t be much of a surprise that I feel very confident in Notre Dame landing Atlanta Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas. He’s a perfect fit off the field for the Irish, and he’s a bona-fide four-star talent who can play receiver or defensive back at the next level. He’s a cerebral football player who will find a home at a position and be a solid contributor.

