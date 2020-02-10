*** I stopped in at a couple of high schools in the Atlanta area last week, a pair of visits that defensive coordinator Clark Lea also made during the January contact period. Two of the most coveted defensive prospects in the country are cornerback Jordan Hancock and linebacker Barrett Carter at Suwannee (Ga.) North Gwinnett, and the Irish have been targeting the class of 2021 four-star tandem, although Notre Dame has a lot more work to do here.