The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer delivers the latest Notre Dame recruiting scoop in this week's edition of The Gold Standard.

He has intel from his road travels seeing Notre Dame targets in Georgia, insight on potential cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples, the latest on defensive end David Abiara and rover targets to keep an eye on.

Notre Dame is after four-star cornerback Jordan Hancock
Nuggets From The Road: Fighting Irish Targets In Georgia

*** I stopped in at a couple of high schools in the Atlanta area last week, a pair of visits that defensive coordinator Clark Lea also made during the January contact period. Two of the most coveted defensive prospects in the country are cornerback Jordan Hancock and linebacker Barrett Carter at Suwannee (Ga.) North Gwinnett, and the Irish have been targeting the class of 2021 four-star tandem, although Notre Dame has a lot more work to do here.

