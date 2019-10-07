News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-07 07:00:00 -0500') }}

The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has scoop on 2020 defensive back Malcolm Greene, the very latest on 2021 offensive lineman Landon Tengwall, new confirmed visitors for the USC game this weekend, and more!

Scoop On 2020 Safety Malcolm Greene

