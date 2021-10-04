The Gold Standard: Latest intel on Notre Dame football recruiting
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares what he’s hearing out of Notre Dame’s recruiting weekend in this week’s edition of The Gold Standard.
*** While Notre Dame’s 24-13 loss against Cincinnati has sent Fighting Irish fans into a frenzy, the recruits who were on campus Saturday have remained level-headed. All of the reactions from the prospects have been positive, and in conversations with various sources, all is well except for a mixed story on one specific recruit. Let’s get right into the notable visitors, in no specific order.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news