 The Gold Standard: Latest intel on Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-13 14:51:45 -0500') }} football Edit

The Gold Standard: Latest intel on Notre Dame football recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares information from his road travels in Ohio last Friday and tidbits that have come out of Notre Dame’s recruiting weekend versus Toledo, which included a running back official visitor.

Notre DameFighting Irish football recruiting target and five-star athlete Alex “Sonny” Styles
The Fighting Irish are battling for five-star athlete Alex “Sonny” Styles. (Mike Singer Blue & Gold)

Notre Dame recruiting nuggets from the road

*** I flew into Columbus, Ohio on Friday, hopped in my rental car and drove the Dayton area to stop at Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne to speak to some of their prospects, headlined by class of 2022 offensive tackle Aamil Wagner. His contact with Notre Dame has been great lately, as he had a conversation with Irish offensive line coach Jeff Quinn on Thursday night and has spoken with defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman a good bit as well.

