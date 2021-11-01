The Gold Standard: Intel on Notre Dame football’s recruiting weekend
Notre Dame had another recruiting weekend with a handful of notable visitors when it defeated North Carolina 44-34 Oct. 30. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer runs down the latest news and notes to come out of the weekend after talking to the prospects and various sources.
Nuggets from the recruiting weekend
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news