{{ timeAgo('2020-06-08 09:37:36 -0500') }} football

The Gold Standard: Insider Scoop On Notre Dame Tight End Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer dives deep into tight end recruiting for Notre Dame in the 2021 and 2022 classes, plus exclusive insights on the Irish’s four-star targets.

Read The Gold Standard below!

Thomas Fidone (left) is a big target for Notre Dame in 2021, and Jack Nickel (right) is emerging for the Irish in the next cycle.
*** Notre Dame is continuing to work on Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central School’s Thomas Fidone, the nation’s No. 3 tight end and No. 62 overall player per Rivals. He has never been on campus, but it’s a priority to him to get up to South Bend once the dead period lifts. His top six schools are Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Penn State, and I’d probably throw Alabama in there to make it a top seven.

*** He has been to Iowa and Nebraska on several occasions, so getting out to the other five schools is important. However, Fidone told Omaha.com last week that if the dead period is moved through September, then it will probably be his “last straw.” At that point, he’d likely go ahead and make his decision, and Iowa and Nebraska would be the heavy favorites.

