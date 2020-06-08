*** Notre Dame is continuing to work on Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central School’s Thomas Fidone, the nation’s No. 3 tight end and No. 62 overall player per Rivals. He has never been on campus, but it’s a priority to him to get up to South Bend once the dead period lifts. His top six schools are Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Penn State, and I’d probably throw Alabama in there to make it a top seven.

*** He has been to Iowa and Nebraska on several occasions, so getting out to the other five schools is important. However, Fidone told Omaha.com last week that if the dead period is moved through September, then it will probably be his “last straw.” At that point, he’d likely go ahead and make his decision, and Iowa and Nebraska would be the heavy favorites.