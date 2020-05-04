*** Notre Dame is trending in a very positive direction for Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic offensive tackle Caleb Johnson. He is from Fort Wayne, Ind., but moved down to Florida just prior to his sophomore year. The 6-7, 290-pounder knows a lot about Notre Dame as a Hoosier State kid and made a couple of trips to see the Irish in 2019. He was on campus last April just before the Blue-Gold Game and again for the USC game last fall. Notre Dame offered Johnson in early March, and the Irish should be considered at least a top three team in his recruitment right now.

*** He has tentative official visits set for the first three weekends of June: Auburn, Notre Dame and Penn State, respectively. From what I have gathered, Auburn and Notre Dame are at the top of his list, while some others are still in the picture, such as Alabama, Florida State and Penn State.