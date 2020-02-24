News More News
The Gold Standard: Inside The Recruitment Of Rivals250 WR Jayden Thomas

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy class of 2021 wide receiver Jayden Thomas, insight on Irish safety commit Justin Walters and more.

Check out The Gold Standard below!

Notre Dame is a top school for WR Jayden Thomas
Notre Dame is a top school for WR Jayden Thomas

The Latest On 2021 WR Jayden Thomas

