The Gold Standard: Inside The Recruitment Of Rivals250 WR Jayden Thomas
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy class of 2021 wide receiver Jayden Thomas, insight on Irish safety commit Justin Walters and more.
Check out The Gold Standard below!
The Latest On 2021 WR Jayden Thomas
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news