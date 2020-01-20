The Gold Standard: In-Depth Notre Dame Coaches On The Road Scoop
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has scoop on the Notre Dame coaching staff's road travels. This week's edition of The Gold Standard includes the following:
*Where all of Notre Dame's coaches visited on Friday and the recruits they saw (includes stops that have yet to be reported by other outlets).
*Some visits for this week, such as Brian Kelly heading down to Florida.
*Big potential movement for Notre Dame in offensive line recruiting.
*What the topic of conversation was during Lance Taylor's trip to see Will Shipley.
*An update on 2020 athlete Cameron Martinez.
*Potential new offensive line offer that could go out this week.
*and more!
Read below for the in-depth Notre Dame recruiting scoop.
Brian Kelly Hits The Road
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news