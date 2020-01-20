News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-20 08:29:54 -0600') }} football Edit

The Gold Standard: In-Depth Notre Dame Coaches On The Road Scoop

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has scoop on the Notre Dame coaching staff's road travels. This week's edition of The Gold Standard includes the following:

*Where all of Notre Dame's coaches visited on Friday and the recruits they saw (includes stops that have yet to be reported by other outlets).

*Some visits for this week, such as Brian Kelly heading down to Florida.

*Big potential movement for Notre Dame in offensive line recruiting.

*What the topic of conversation was during Lance Taylor's trip to see Will Shipley.

*An update on 2020 athlete Cameron Martinez.

*Potential new offensive line offer that could go out this week.

*and more!

Read below for the in-depth Notre Dame recruiting scoop.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Brian Kelly hit the recruiting trail hard on Friday and will again this week.
Brian Kelly hit the recruiting trail hard on Friday and will again this week. (AP)

Brian Kelly Hits The Road

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}