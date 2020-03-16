News More News
The Gold Standard: Impact Of Dead Period On Notre Dame's Top Targets

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
BlueandGold.com has the latest on a handful of Notre Dame targets, including running back Will Shipley and offensive lineman Landon Tengwall.

How is the recruiting dead period caused by the spread of Coronavirus affecting the plans of Notre Dame's top targets in the 2021 class? Read part I of this week's Gold Standard below, and make sure to check back in Tuesday morning for part II.

Will Shipley and Landon Tengwall planned to visit Notre Dame this weekend, but that has been cancelled.
There are 11 prospects I'm writing about in today's Gold Standard (and about a dozen more tomorrow), but before I get into it, I want to mention that the gist of the impact of the dead period is mainly on prospects who planned to make commitments this spring or summer. The key March unofficials and some officials in April have been cancelled, and it's unknown at this point if the NCAA will extend the dead period past April 15 due to the spread of the Coronavirus.

