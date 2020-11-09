The Gold Standard: How Notre Dame’s Win Over Clemson Impacts Recruiting
Notre Dame’s 47-40 double overtime triumph over Clemson is monumental for a number of reasons — among them is the impact on Fighting Irish football recruiting in the 2021 and 2022 classes. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks it down.
*** I gathered reaction from over 40 Notre Dame commits and targets on Sunday, and it’s safe to say these recruits were very impressed. It was nearly a consensus that the recruits never doubted the Irish from the get-go. Most of the recruits weren’t surprised that Notre Dame won, but Frisco (Texas) Liberty class of 2022 wide receiver Evan Stewart, a Rivals100 Notre Dame target, felt differently.
“I was shocked, I’m not going to lie,” Stewart said. “It was a game down to the wire and really changed my viewpoint on the Irish, but I always knew they were a good school.”
