 The Gold Standard: How Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football’s Win Over Clemson Tigers Impacts Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-09 10:22:39 -0600') }}

Mike Singer & Mason Plummer
Staff
Notre Dame’s 47-40 double overtime triumph over Clemson is monumental for a number of reasons — among them is the impact on Fighting Irish football recruiting in the 2021 and 2022 classes. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks it down.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach Brian Kelly
Prospects from across the country are buzzing following the Irish’s win over Clemson on Saturday. (AP)

*** I gathered reaction from over 40 Notre Dame commits and targets on Sunday, and it’s safe to say these recruits were very impressed. It was nearly a consensus that the recruits never doubted the Irish from the get-go. Most of the recruits weren’t surprised that Notre Dame won, but Frisco (Texas) Liberty class of 2022 wide receiver Evan Stewart, a Rivals100 Notre Dame target, felt differently.

“I was shocked, I’m not going to lie,” Stewart said. “It was a game down to the wire and really changed my viewpoint on the Irish, but I always knew they were a good school.”

