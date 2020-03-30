News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-30 09:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Gold Standard: Evaluating Notre Dame’s Defensive Back Board

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Notre Dame has a safety commitment in Bolingbrook (Ill.) High’s Justin Walters, and the Irish are looking to add a few more defensive back prospects in the 2021 class.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down where Notre Dame stands with its defensive back board and the most likely prospects to join the Fighting Irish’s commit list.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens at practice
Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens is after a long list of defensive back prospects in the 2021 class. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

The New Kids On The Block

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}