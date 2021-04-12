 BlueAndGold - The Gold Standard: Big FutureCast Pick In For Notre Dame; Nuggets From Ohio
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-12 11:26:50 -0500') }} football Edit

The Gold Standard: Big FutureCast Pick In For Notre Dame; Nuggets From Ohio

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer details an important, new FutureCast pick for Notre Dame and goes through the latest on prospects he spoke with at the Columbus Under Armour Camp on Sunday in this week’s Gold Standard.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach Brian Kelly
Are Brian Kelly and Notre Dame closing in on a top-100 recruit in the 2022 class? (Photo by Mike Miller)

New FutureCast Pick For Notre Dame

*** My least favorite thing to do in this job is put in a Rivals FutureCast prediction for Notre Dame to land a prospect only to change it down the road. I have gotten a bit looser than usual with my FutureCast picks, but it is part of the fun, right? This latest prediction is a projection pick, as I wouldn’t even say Notre Dame is the clear leader right now, but I’ve gathered enough to feel comfortable enough to put in this prediction.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}