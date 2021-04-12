BlueAndGold - The Gold Standard: Big FutureCast Pick In For Notre Dame; Nuggets From Ohio

The Gold Standard: Big FutureCast Pick In For Notre Dame; Nuggets From Ohio
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer details an important, new FutureCast pick for Notre Dame and goes through the latest on prospects he spoke with at the Columbus Under Armour Camp on Sunday in this week’s Gold Standard.
New FutureCast Pick For Notre Dame
*** My least favorite thing to do in this job is put in a Rivals FutureCast prediction for Notre Dame to land a prospect only to change it down the road. I have gotten a bit looser than usual with my FutureCast picks, but it is part of the fun, right? This latest prediction is a projection pick, as I wouldn’t even say Notre Dame is the clear leader right now, but I’ve gathered enough to feel comfortable enough to put in this prediction.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news