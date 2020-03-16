When revisiting the 2019-20 Notre Dame men’s basketball season, the evaluation brings equal parts celebration and consternation. The low points were many for the Irish: *Late blown leads and an inability to finish and win down the stretch left a feeling of “what if” hanging over this season, until post-season play was wiped out. *Seven defeats in the 11 Irish games decided by three points or fewer — including three losses by two points and three by one point — brought as much late-game excitement as it did post-game heartache. *Six defeats in six tries versus top-25 teams extended the program-record losing streak to 21 games against ranked teams.

With a nation's best 25 double-doubles this season, Irish senior John Mooney was easily the team's MVP. (Jeremy Brevard USA/Today Sports)

And while the lows were glaring, much was left to recognize this season: *After starting ACC play at 2-6 and facing the real danger of this season spinning out of control as it did last year during a 3-15 conference run, Notre Dame responded with a four-game winning streak and finished with eight wins in its final 12 regular-season league games to level its final ACC record at 10-10. *The Irish were an efficient and entertaining team, leading the nation with a 1.68 assist-turnover ratio, fewest turnovers per game (9.8) and fewest fouls per game (12.4). *And, after going from just 3-15 in ACC play last season to 10-10 this year, Notre Dame demonstrated one of the best one-year improvements of any Power Conference team in the country. So let’s put a bow on this abbreviated Irish basketball season with some post-season superlatives.

TEAM MVP The easiest of these recognitions to hand out, where would this Irish team have been this season without the play of first-team All-ACC forward John Mooney? Mooney led the nation with 25 double-doubles — including a single-season ACC record 15. And with per-game averages of 16.8 points and 12.8 rebounds, this Karl Malone Award top-10 finalist (top collegiate power forward) ranked fifth in the league in scoring and second in the nation in rebounding, and was the only player in the country to average at least 16 points and 12 rebounds.

MOST IMPROVED With 20 out of 32 games scoring in double-figures and a 10.8 scoring average — including a career-high 27 points last December against Detroit Mercy — Irish sophomore Dane Goodwin showed tremendous improvement and ranked in the top-five nationally all season in individual scoring off the bench. The versatile guard bumped his scoring average by 4.4 points per game and his rebounding by almost one per game from his freshman year. Goodwin’s .377 three-point percentage was second on the Irish. Goodwin finished third in ACC voting for the Sixth Man of the Year Award. Remarkably, he was not recognized on the ACC’s list of the nine most improved players.