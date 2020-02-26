Ever since the Senior Bowl at the end of January, many NFL Draft analysts have been stating that, at 6-4 and 229 pounds, former Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool is better making the move to tight end. While this potential position change only adds to his overall value as a draft prospect, it does seem as if Claypool sees this as more of a fall-back plan and with good reason.

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool will workout at the 2020 NFL Combine on Thursday (Mike MIller)

Even as a big-bodied wide receiver, Claypool has several advantages over other wide receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft class, which experts such as Mel Kiper Jr. consider to be historically deep.

He Played the W, X and Z

With each passing year, NFL offenses are becoming advanced and that makes versatility a must-have. This can, however, create a steep learning curve for many collegiates wide receivers transition to the pro game. "There's a lot of learning that takes place. The way the college game has gone, it just depends on what systems they've been in," said Matt LaFleur, the Green Bay Packers head coach and a former quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame. "There are certain guys here that have maybe only lined up on one side of the field — maybe they only line up on the left side. "Certainly, at our level, we're going to move guys around and try and creat matchups, or whatever it may be."

The good news for Claypool is that LaFleur's constructive criticism doesn't apply to him. Throughout his four seasons with the Fighting Irish, Claypool lined up all over the field, playing all three wide receiver positions. As a sophomore, he frequently lined up in the slot as a sophomore to utilize his ability as a blocker in the run game (Z). The following season he played to the field (X), opposite Miles Boykin. Then, during his breakout senior campaign, Claypool became Notre Dame's go-to wide receiver, lining up in the boundary (W). "I proved that can be versatile in terms of inside, outside and number three receiver or flex tight end," Claypool said. "I'm one of those rare guys who line up all positions on the field and do well, especially [because] I did exactly that during my college career."

Special Teams