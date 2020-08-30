Like Notre Dame’s first 2020 schedule, the original version of this story was shredded apart. Some of the most talented teams on the slate were subtracted this summer. Their five replacements, mostly from the ACC, have some intriguing individual talent as well. Notre Dame still will face a few likely high-round picks, some from the original slate and a few from the added opponents. Here is the Irish All-Opponent team.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick next spring. (Bill Panzica)

Offense

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson The frontrunner to become the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 is a clear Heisman contender and the nation’s best quarterback. He threw 36 touchdowns in 2019 and is 29-1 as a starter. Running back: Travis Etienne, Clemson The senior posted his second straight 1,600-yard season and has 62 total touchdowns with a career yards per rush of 7.8. He remains arguably the country’s most explosive running back as a runner and receiver (career 10.5 yards per catch). Even in an uncertain season, he feels like a lock for 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns. Running back: Javian Hawkins, Louisville Hawkins has top-end speed and broke out with 1,525 yards in coach Scott Satterfield’s zone-blocking and option-heavy rushing attack. He earned the nickname ‘PlayStation’ for his video-game like moves.

Wide receiver: Dyami Brown, North Carolina Brown was one of two 1,000-yard receivers for the Tar Heels last year. The third-team All-ACC selection tied a school record with 12 receiving touchdowns and caught 51 passes for 1,034 yards. His 20.3 yards per catch led the ACC. Wide receiver: Tamorrion Terry, Florida State The 6-4, 210-pound Terry is a threat on all three levels. He caught 60 passes for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns, earning second-team All-ACC honors. More than half his yards came after the catch. His average touchdown length of 57.89 yards led the FBS. Tight end: Marshon Ford, Louisville The former walk-on had only 20 catches last year in a run-heavy Louisville offense, but he averaged 14.6 yards per reception and hauled in seven touchdowns. His most frequent alignment is as an H-back. The Cardinals use him as a run blocker, decoy and receiving threat in any part of the field.

Offensive tackle: Jackson Carman, Clemson The Tigers’ only returning starter on the line is their left tackle, who was a third-team All-ACC pick last year as a first-time starter. He will anchor a line short on experience but not on talent and is getting attention as an early-round draft prospect. Offensive tackle: Tyler Vrabel, Boston College Vrabel didn’t allow a sack in his first season as the Eagles’ left tackle. He was a surprise star as a redshirt freshman and former three-star recruit whose only Power Five offer was Boston College. PFF credited Vrabel with nine pressures allowed in 13 games. Interior line: Alec Lindstrom, Boston College Also a center, Lindstrom was a third-team All-ACC selection in 2019 in his first year as a starter. He allowed one sack and four hurries. Interior line: Zion Johnson, Boston College Johnson made the jump from FCS non-scholarship Pioneer Football League starter at Davidson to second-team All-ACC in one year. He was the Eagles’ starter at left guard and did not allow a sack. Interior line: Jimmy Morrissey, Pittsburgh A first-team All-ACC selection, Morrisey enters his fourth year as Pitt’s center. He allowed 10 pressures and zero sacks in 2019. He’s the Panthers’ best returning lineman. All-purpose: Tutu Atwell, Louisville The ACC’s leading receiver in 2019 (1,276 yards, 12 TD) is only 5-foot-9, but is as dangerous as anyone after the catch, in the screen game and on rushing attempts. He also had a 50-yard punt return.

Duke's Chris Rumph II had the highest pass-rush win rate in the nation last year. (Duke Athletics)

Defense

Defensive end: Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest Basham is an endless-motor pass rusher who had 11.0 sacks and was second in the ACC with 18.0 tackles for loss in 2019. He earned first-team all-league honors. He’s likely an early-round draft pick. Defensive end: Chris Rumph II, Duke Rumph has one career start, but he’s a consistently disruptive edge presence who led all FBS players with a 30.8 percent pass-rush win rate and a 24.5 percent pressure rate against Power Five teams. He had 13.5 tackles for loss. Defensive tackle: Marvin Wilson, Florida State The former No. 2 overall recruit and likely first round pick had a 90.7 overall PFF grade in nine games before a suffering a season-ending injury. He may be the nation’s premier interior rusher. He racked up 44 tackles, 8.5 TFLs and 5.0 sacks. Defensive tackle: Cory Durden, Florida State Durden made his first career start at Notre Dame in 2018. Last year, he tied Wilson for the team lead in sacks (5.0) and made 39 tackles. PFF gave him an 81.7 pass-rush grade and credited him with 45 pressures. Linebacker: Chazz Surratt, North Carolina The converted quarterback finished second in ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting and posted 115 tackles, 15.0 TFLs and 6.5 sacks. He ranked seventh among Power Five linebackers in pressures. Linebacker: Cam Bright, Pitt PFF gave Bright a grade of at least 70.0 as a pass-rusher, tackler, run defender and pass defender. He’s undersized at 6-0 and 215 pounds, but effective as an all-around player. Linebacker: Max Richardson, Boston College Richardson, a second-team All-ACC player in 2019, is an every-down player for the Eagles and had team-highs in tackles (108) and TFLs (14.5). He added 3.5 sacks and earned a respectable 67.6 PFF coverage grade.

Cornerback: Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State Quarterbacks completed 50.8 percent of the targets against Samuel last season for a 75.0 NFL passer rating. Per PFF, 62 percent of his targets since 2018 have come when the receiver had no separation. Cornerback: Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh The senior is a standout cover corner who broke up 11 passes in 2019. With Dane Jackson now in the NFL, Mathis is Pitt’s top corner. Safety: Paris Ford, Pittsburgh The former top-60 recruit has lived up to his billing and was the Panthers’ leading tackler in 2019 and a first-team All-ACC pick. He’s tough in run support but also broke up 11 passes. Safety: Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State Nasirildeen is a Kyle Hamilton physical clone, at 6-4 and 220 pounds. He was the only safety in college football to earn 80.0-plus PFF grades in coverage, run defense and as a tackler. He had 101 tackles and was a second-team All-ACC pick.

Special Teams