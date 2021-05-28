 Texas Wide Receiver Nicholas Anderson Breaks Down Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football, Summer Visits
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-28 09:00:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas WR Nicholas Anderson Breaks Down Notre Dame, Summer Visits

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Katy (Texas) High class of 2022 wide receiver Nicholas Anderson is a top target for Notre Dame, and the coaching staff will bring him in for an official visit in June.

The 6-4, 196-pounder has four total official visits set for the month of June, giving the Irish plenty of competition in the recruitment.

He discussed each program below.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Nicholas Anderson
Anderson — a 6-4, 196-pound three-star recruit — will visit schools from coast to coast in June. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

USC: “I’ve pretty much talked to their entire coaching staff now. They do a really good job of just reaching out. My buddy [USC commit] Ty [Kana] has been on me about taking an [official visit] with him, so I felt like I kind of had to. It's a cool city down there in L.A., too, so I got to check it out for myself. Besides just the scenery, USC has been known to throw the ball. I want to see what they're cooking up down there.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}