Texas Safety Landon Hullaby Intrigued By Notre Dame
Arlington (Tex.) Timberview safety Landon Hullaby is a name that Notre Dame fans should know for the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Standing at 6-0, 185 pounds, Hullaby is a talented prospect who received an offer from Notre Dame just last week but seems keen on the Irish early on.
“I have talked to Notre Dame before, but I never really thought the offer was going to come,” said Hullaby. “Then late in the night on Sept. 1, Coach Brian Polian broke the news to me and said that they were offering me. It was awesome.”
Before receiving his offer, Hullaby had been in contact with Notre Dame coaches at length. He had talked to safeties coach Terry Joseph, defensive assistant Nick Lezynski and others.
“Everyone just tells me how Notre Dame is different and how they would love to have me there,” Hullaby explained. “The coaches were talking to me about football but also education and how important that is.”
There are plenty of big-time schools in the running for the Texas safety’s pledge. As it stands, Hullaby holds offers from Oregon, Auburn, Texas, USC, and more.
Being that Sept.1 is a huge recruiting day, Notre Dame was never going to be the only school a player of Hullaby’s talent heard from, either.
“It was wild,” Hullaby said. “It got to the point where I was receiving so many calls that my phone stopped working. I couldn’t use it at all.”
In two seasons at Timberview, Hullaby has notched 37 tackles, three passes defended, and a forced fumble. Expect his stats to start to jump off the page this season as Hullaby is now an upperclassmen.
As he enters his junior year, Hullaby is taking a hard look at what different kinds of schools can offer him. Notre Dame seems to stand out to the Texan, who takes pride in his academics and his play on the football field.
“I like trying new things and having new experiences,” Hullaby stated. “Notre Dame is different and I am definitely going to visit there as soon as I can.”
Rivals ranks Hullaby as a three-star player, the No. 26 safety and the No. 56 player in the state of Texas.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.