Arlington (Tex.) Timberview safety Landon Hullaby is a name that Notre Dame fans should know for the 2022 recruiting cycle. Standing at 6-0, 185 pounds, Hullaby is a talented prospect who received an offer from Notre Dame just last week but seems keen on the Irish early on. “I have talked to Notre Dame before, but I never really thought the offer was going to come,” said Hullaby. “Then late in the night on Sept. 1, Coach Brian Polian broke the news to me and said that they were offering me. It was awesome.”

The talented class of 2022 defensive back is one of the Fighting Irish's most recent scholarship offers. (Sam Spiegelman)

Before receiving his offer, Hullaby had been in contact with Notre Dame coaches at length. He had talked to safeties coach Terry Joseph, defensive assistant Nick Lezynski and others. “Everyone just tells me how Notre Dame is different and how they would love to have me there,” Hullaby explained. “The coaches were talking to me about football but also education and how important that is.” There are plenty of big-time schools in the running for the Texas safety’s pledge. As it stands, Hullaby holds offers from Oregon, Auburn, Texas, USC, and more. Being that Sept.1 is a huge recruiting day, Notre Dame was never going to be the only school a player of Hullaby’s talent heard from, either.