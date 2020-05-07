Conroe (Texas) Oak Ridge class of 2021 running back Alton McCaskill received his first scholarship offer from Oklahoma State in May 2019, and offer No. 2 didn’t come until three months ago when Colorado State extended the good news to him. McCaskill has been shocked by how much his recruitment has soared since. He is now nearing 30 scholarship offers, including 14 new ones in the past month. “It’s just crazy; it’s been a dream come true,” McCaskill said. “I was quarantined, but all of the sudden I blew up. There’s not many words I can use to describe it. “This has been an extremely good feeling. I’m just amazed.”

McCaskill added Notre Dame to his growing offer list this week. (Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle)

McCaskill picked up offers from UCLA and Vanderbilt earlier this year, but he points to April 1 as the moment his recruitment got crazy because he landed an offer from Florida State.

“From then, it’s only gone up,” he said. Notre Dame offered McCaskill on Tuesday, which didn’t come as a total surprise. They had been in contact with him for the past few weeks and explained their running back recruiting situation to him. “They were looking at someone else, but he committed to Clemson,” McCaskill said. “When they didn’t get him, they told me that they were going to offer me — and that’s what happened. I’ve been to talking to Coach Brian Polian and Coach Lance Taylor.” McCaskill has enjoyed getting to know the two Irish coaches in the beginning stages of their relationship.