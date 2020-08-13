Texas DB Excited By New Notre Dame Offer
Plano (Texas) Pope John Paul II class of 2022 defensive back Terrance Brooks’ first contact was with Notre Dame was a few weeks ago when he got in touch with defensive graduate assistant Chris O’Leary.
“We had really good conversations,” Brooks said. “He likes my film and my defensive back skills/abilities at this point.”
Brooks eventually got into contact with Irish safeties coach Terry Joseph. On Aug. 9, which was their first conversation, Brooks received a scholarship offer from Notre Dame.
“I was very excited and surprised when Coach Joseph offered me,” Brooks said. “I am humbled by the blessing I’m receiving. They like my speed and ability to play cornerback or safety.
“I’m not sure what they see me as, but they have film of me playing safety, and this year they’ll see me playing corner so we’ll see. I’ll try and make sure they have a hard decision.”
Brooks admits that he doesn’t know too much about the Irish, but the basics that he does understand are important.
“What I do know is it has a great football tradition and history and an elite academic program,” he said.
Notre Dame joins Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M among a dozen schools on Brooks’ offer sheet.
“It’s been fun,” he said of the recruiting process. “Things have really happened fast but it’s been fun. What’s next is getting ready for my junior year, by keeping my head down and keep grinding and working to get better.”
He is the son of Chet Brooks, a former Texas A&M defensive back who was a part of two San Fransisco 49ers Super Bowl teams (1988 and 1989).
During his sophomore season, Brooks posted 47 tackles (one for loss), one sack, three interceptions and nine pass deflections. He played a key part in Pope John Paul II reaching the Division I Texas state championship game.
