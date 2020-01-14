News More News
Texas CB Ishmael Ibraheem Calls Notre Dame A "Really Big" Offer

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish extended a scholarship offer to Dallas (Texas) Kimball class of 2021 cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem last Wednesday.

Ibraheem, who ranks as the No. 202 overall recruit and No. 16 cornerback in the country, received the good news from Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian, who recruits the state of Texas for the Irish.

The four-star recruit was glad to receive the Notre Dame offer.

Four-star CB Ishmael Ibraheem wants to learn more about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Four-star CB Ishmael Ibraheem wants to learn more about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (Sam Spiegelman)

"That was really big," Ibraheem told Rivals. "They were highly recruiting me; their coaches are texting me all of the time. They called me on the phone one day, and I was surprised when they said they were going to offer me. That was good."

