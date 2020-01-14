The Notre Dame Fighting Irish extended a scholarship offer to Dallas (Texas) Kimball class of 2021 cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem last Wednesday.

Ibraheem, who ranks as the No. 202 overall recruit and No. 16 cornerback in the country, received the good news from Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian, who recruits the state of Texas for the Irish.

The four-star recruit was glad to receive the Notre Dame offer.