Collin Gamble is one of the hottest recruits in the nation.

The rising cornerback out of Argyle Liberty Christian (Texas) has racked up several offers during the spring evaluation period, including Cal, Duke, Kansas and Michigan.

“Honestly, I never thought I would be in this situation,” Gamble said. “I’m just trying to stay humble. It’s a blessing because not a lot of people have the opportunity. I have an official setup with UTSA. I know I’m going to visit Michigan. I’m going to talk with my parents about setting up some visits this summer.”