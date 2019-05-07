Texas CB Gamble Excited To Be On Notre Dame's Radar
Collin Gamble is one of the hottest recruits in the nation.
The rising cornerback out of Argyle Liberty Christian (Texas) has racked up several offers during the spring evaluation period, including Cal, Duke, Kansas and Michigan.
“Honestly, I never thought I would be in this situation,” Gamble said. “I’m just trying to stay humble. It’s a blessing because not a lot of people have the opportunity. I have an official setup with UTSA. I know I’m going to visit Michigan. I’m going to talk with my parents about setting up some visits this summer.”
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news