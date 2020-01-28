News More News
Texas CB Deuce Harmon Discusses Notre Dame Offer

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Notre Dame safeties coach Terry Joseph made a trip to the Lone Star state to inquire about Denton (Texas) Guyer class of 2021 cornerback Deuce Harmon last week.

After gathering the necessary information about the 5-10, 185-pounder, Joseph got on the phone with Harmon and extended a scholarship offer to him.

Notre Dame extended a new offer to Texas CB Deuce Harmon a couple days ago. (Rivals.com)

"He was telling me how they like to see the people they want before they offer," said Harmon. "He came to the school last week and he asked everyone about me. He got good feedback and went from there."

