News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-23 15:08:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas Athlete Nixon Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame OV

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Dx5lix7vqwk17fxk0tux
Texas athlete Will Nixon officially visited Notre Dame.

Will Nixon is one of the more intriguing recruits on Notre Dame’s big board.

The versatile three-star athlete from Waco Midway (Texas) plays wide receiver at the high school level, but Notre Dame loves what he brings to the table at defensive back.

The Irish have made him a priority as of late and hosted him for an official visit this weekend, which Nixon said went extremely well.

T7ezwvydg3ciiydnumxz
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}