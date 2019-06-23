Texas Athlete Nixon Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame OV
Will Nixon is one of the more intriguing recruits on Notre Dame’s big board.
The versatile three-star athlete from Waco Midway (Texas) plays wide receiver at the high school level, but Notre Dame loves what he brings to the table at defensive back.
The Irish have made him a priority as of late and hosted him for an official visit this weekend, which Nixon said went extremely well.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news