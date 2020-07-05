Collierville (Tenn.) Christian Brothers class of 2022 athlete Dallan Hayden has been on the recruiting scene for a couple years already and is right around 20 scholarship offers. The 5-11, 192-pounder was planning to raise his profile even more in June, but the NCAA mandated a dead period due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, Hayden has been able to pick up several new offers in recent months. “It has been crazy,” Hayden said. “I was going to camp and visit a lot of places this summer. But the pandemic happened, so I’ve just been working hard, working out, and practicing position drills that I’d be doing at a college camp. Recruiting has been pretty good; I’ve been talking to schools I’m interested in.”

Fighting Irish running backs coach offered the stud prospect from the Memphis area. (Rivals.com)

Hayden’s most recent offer comes from Notre Dame, as the Fighting Irish extended the good news to him June 18. “They’ve had interest in me since my freshman year,” Hayden explained. “They’ve been watching me and finally pulled the trigger [with an offer]. That one felt good; they really like my film and me as a young man. They said my grades were pretty good. That’s an offer I’ve been waiting on for a while.” Hayden could play a few different positions at the next level. Running backs coach Lance Taylor was the Irish staffer who offered Hayden, which indicates that the staff sees his talents best translating to offense. “He was telling me that I’m very versatile; I can play more than one position,” Hayden said of Taylor. “I line up at running back, slot and corner. He’s coached Christian McCaffrey, who caught the ball and lined up in the slot. He likes guys like that.”