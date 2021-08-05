Ten Pivotal Notre Dame Players To Watch Heading Into Fall Camp

Even in a year of much turnover, Notre Dame knows it has a few sure things.

It can count on All-American safety Kyle Hamilton to provide a weekly impact. It has rare depth on the defensive line. Running back Kyren Williams is the ideal mix of reliable, versatile and explosive. Those are some of the ingredients that foment feelings of a high floor.

But as Brian Kelly declared after the Blue-Gold Game, Notre Dame is interested in ceilings more than floors – or in his terms, going from good to great — when it opens fall camp Saturday. He saw the Irish as a good team heading out of the spring. He wants them to be a great one when they head to Tallahassee Sept. 5, or soon after.

Getting there will require some interesting but unproven players to become trusted and impactful presences. Here’s a look at 10 of them to watch in fall camp who have a hand in facilitating Kelly’s desired ascent.