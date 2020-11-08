Here are some thoughts, musings, numbers and initial reactions to Notre Dame's 47-40 double-overtime win over No. 1 Clemson Saturday night, which sent the Irish to 7-0 this season and 6-0 in the ACC.

The chorus is too familiar. “Be the reason Notre Dame wins.” The fifth-year senior was everything you want to see from a quarterback trying to lead a game-tying drive and win an overtime game. Calm. Poised. Unflinching. And at his best.

All that came not long after his fumble on the goal line late in the third quarter that spoiled a prime chance to break a 23-23 tie. His resolve was as impressive as his play.