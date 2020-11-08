 Ten Initial Thoughts: Notre Dame Football Topples No. 1 Clemson In Double Overtime, 47-40
football

Ten Initial Thoughts: Notre Dame Topples No. 1 Clemson In Double Overtime

Patrick Engel
Here are some thoughts, musings, numbers and initial reactions to Notre Dame's 47-40 double-overtime win over No. 1 Clemson Saturday night, which sent the Irish to 7-0 this season and 6-0 in the ACC.

Kyren Williams ran for 140 yards in Notre Dame's 47-40 win over Clemson.
Kyren Williams ran for 140 yards in Notre Dame's 47-40 win over Clemson. (ACC)

1. Ian Book Delivers

The chorus is too familiar. “Be the reason Notre Dame wins.” The fifth-year senior was everything you want to see from a quarterback trying to lead a game-tying drive and win an overtime game. Calm. Poised. Unflinching. And at his best.

All that came not long after his fumble on the goal line late in the third quarter that spoiled a prime chance to break a 23-23 tie. His resolve was as impressive as his play.

2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Again

Notre Dame’s star senior linebacker should have a section reserved in this recurring article. The Irish needed their best defenders to be at their best, and there was no doubt he’d be capable. All he did was help force fumbles on back-to-back plays and score a touchdown on the first. And he helped write the exclamation point on the ending, with a half-sack on Clemson’s final drive.

Put him anywhere, and he’s going to show up, as a rusher, run defender or in coverage. That three-level effectiveness should put him in NFL first-round conversation.

{{ article.author_name }}