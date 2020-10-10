Jordan Travis gives Florida State a rushing element its first two quarterback starters didn’t. And the Seminoles leaned on it as a way to keep Notre Dame off-balance all game. They called a heavy dose of read-options and tags off them, and Notre Dame defenders weren’t disciplined on the edge frequently enough to stop it.

Florida State was going to struggle to run if it tried to block Notre Dame straight up, so it got creative and carved out yardage on the ground. That was aided by some leaky tackling by Notre Dame and falling for fakes and misdirection too often.

Notre Dame allowed 4.9 yards per rush, excluding sacks. The Irish’s defense looked like a unit that hadn’t played in three weeks whose first task was stopping an intricate scheme. That won’t be an excuse next week against a Louisville offense that’s similarly option heavy and had its way with Notre Dame in the first half of last year’s meeting.