Here are ten initial thoughts, observations and numbers from Notre Dame's 31-13 win over Georgia Tech. The Irish improved to 6-0 and 5-0 in the ACC heading into next weekend's game against No. 1 Clemson.

There’s a theme emerging. Notre Dame starts with a long, methodical drive and scores, forces a stop and slowly marches down the field again. It’s hard to fall behind in that case, because the opponent simply doesn’t have the ball very often in the first quarter. Notre Dame ran 22 plays in the opening 15 minutes to Georgia Tech’s six. The plan was dented by running back Kyren Williams’ fumble, though.

In the last three games, Notre Dame has out-snapped its opponents 69 to 23 in the first quarter. In that span, the Irish have 155 rush yards on 36 carries, excluding sacks.