Talented junior Isaiah Foskey is displaying his versatility for Notre Dame

But because of his freakish athleticism and positional versatility, Foskey is being asked by first-year defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman this season to do much more than just chase down opposing quarterbacks.

Junior Isaiah Foskey is still listed as a defensive end on Notre Dame’s roster, and the menacing pass rush specialist remains arguably the most disruptive of the nine on the Irish defense.

Depending on down and distance and the specific defensive play call, Foskey is often being moved from his usual position on the edge and lined up off the line of scrimmage and closer to the middle of the defense as a linebacker, and the early returns have exceeded expectations for this quick study.

Foskey led the team with 3.5 sacks through Notre Dame’s first three games. He was also fourth on the Irish with 15 total tackles and has made himself one the most valuable members of the defensive front seven.

Statistically speaking, Foskey seems to have already mastered his new linebacker role. Yet, by his own admission, harnessing the necessary patience and recognition needed to play linebacker instead of relying on a more barbaric swarming and attacking approach as a rush end remains a work in progress.

“At linebacker, in the middle of the field, you have to see basically everything, it opens up my eyes,” Foskey said. “At defensive end, my eyes are at the tackle and transition to the quarterback and guards pulling. But at linebacker, you see everything. You have to have an open vision to see everything going on.”

Foskey made an immediate impact playing two positions in the season opener against Florida State with a dominating performance that included eight tackles, two sacks and high marks from his coaches.

“This was a game that [Foskey] needed to be in,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said immediately after Notre Dame’s 41-38 overtime win versus the Seminoles. “This was dropping into the flat, covering the back leaking out. They wanted to throw a throwback screen and he’s in good position.”

Foskey admits that pass coverage is the toughest new assignment to learn at linebacker, but he’s becoming more comfortable with it through every practice and game.

“Now, I’m excited when I see a tight end I’m about to cover, a receiver I’m about to cover or a running back I’m about to cover,” Foskey explained. “I already know I can stick with them, and get my hands on them, and stay with them.”

Foskey has always been a gifted rush end, but was never considered an every-down player until this season.

As a situational pass rusher in 2020, Foskey played less than one third of the Irish defensive snaps, yet still finished second on the team with 4.5 sacks.

“He’s a playmaker,” Kelly said last season of Foskey’s big production in limited snaps. “You take all of the athleticism he has, it’s no good unless you know what you’re doing and you do it the right way and he does that, good for him.

“He takes his role very serious. You can see that in the way he plays.”

At 260 pounds and a lanky 6-foot-5 — with a wingspan that stretches well beyond that — Foskey fits the mold of today’s prototypical NFL edge rusher and he passes the eye test better than anyone on the Irish defense, save perhaps for All-American safety Kyle Hamilton.

After redshirting as a freshman in 2019 and then adding an extra or “free” year of eligibility in 2020 because of the pandemic, Foskey is actually considered a first-year player this season and will still have three more years of eligibility beginning in 2022. Though, with a bright NFL future ahead, it’s highly unlikely he will use all of it.

In fact, given the opportunity to fully showcase his vast talents at two positions this year, don’t be overly surprised if this is Foskey’s last season at Notre Dame and he puts his name into the 2022 NFL Draft.

“With me going back and forth [between positions] and faking — I’m going up and going back — I saw the tackle getting a little confused and shifting his weight,” Foskey explained of the matchup problems he’s creating for opposing linemen as a dual-purpose player. “I saw a big difference with that.”