SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The lens through which Michael Mayer views the college football world these days is every bit as fascinating as the one that the college football world looks back at the Notre Dame All-America tight end. A little more than a week before his junior, and likely final, collegiate season kicks off in Columbus, Ohio, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound face of the program is talking about quarterback Tyler Buchner’s growth curve. “Obviously now, he’s QB1, so he’s gotten so much confidence,” Mayer said.

Talking about the Irish freshman tight ends, whom he believes will eventually enrich the school’s reputation for developing elite finished products at that position. Talking about and trying to explain his skill of purportedly being able to block out crowd noise. “It’s kind of weird,” he offers. How did you get that way? Did you have annoying brothers and sisters? “I don’t think that’s what it was,” he said, “but I did have annoying brothers and sisters. I don’t know, I think it’s just how I am. I think it’s just being focused, being locked in, lasered in. And I don’t need anything external. Even a home game, I don’t need crowd noise.” The level of his play, when fifth-ranked Notre Dame visits No. 2 Ohio State in the antithesis of an Irish home game, will have a lot to do with the decibels inside Ohio Stadium on Sept. 3 as well as the level of antipathy. His laser focus in August training camp and the months leading up to it has been all about becoming a better version of the player who last season reset Notre Dame’s single-season school records for tight end receptions (71), receiving yards (840) and TD catches (7). In just duplicating those numbers in 2022, he’d also claim the career marks in those categories — at a school where every starting tight end after Billy Palmer in 2003 has gotten drafted and at the one, which in 1977, produced the only player at that position (Ken MacAfee) to finish third (or higher) in the Heisman Trophy voting in the past 50 years. Mayer shares the single-season tight end reception mark (9) with MacAfee and Chicago Bear Cole Kmet. He’s the only one of them, though, to do it twice. “The way (Mayer) prepares and he works within a practice in the offseason and who he is,” Irish first-year tight ends coach Gerad Parker said Wednesday after practice. “It is no surprise as to who he’s become.”

ND junior tight end Michael Mayer keeps in close contact with former Irish tight end standout Kyle Rudolph. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)