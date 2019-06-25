Takeaways On Irish Recruits From Rivals Five-Star Challenge
The Rivals Five-Star Challenge wrapped up on Tuesday night, and Blue & Gold Illustrated was live to take the event in. Here are Mike Singer's three biggest takeaways from the event.
Drew Pyne Had A Solid Outing
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news