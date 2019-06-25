News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-25 21:19:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Takeaways On Irish Recruits From Rivals Five-Star Challenge

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@rivals_singer
Recruiting Insider

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Rq63ybb4rbnole9wyrt1
Notre Dame pledge Drew Pyne had a strong showing (Brandon Brown)

The Rivals Five-Star Challenge wrapped up on Tuesday night, and Blue & Gold Illustrated was live to take the event in. Here are Mike Singer's three biggest takeaways from the event.

T7ezwvydg3ciiydnumxz

Drew Pyne Had A Solid Outing

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}