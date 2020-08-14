Takeaways From Seeing Notre Dame Linebacker Commit Prince Kollie Live
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer made the trek to Jonesborough, Tenn., to check out Notre Dame linebacker commit Prince Kollie for a David Crockett High football practice.
Click here to see what Singer had to say.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.