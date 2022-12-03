SOUTH BEND – It seemed like almost a gift to Notre Dame any time Syracuse failed to get the ball in the hands of 6-foot-11 center Jesse Edwards in the lane. Until it didn’t. On a sideline play in the final 26 seconds, Edwards came away from the bucket to take the inbounds pass, then shuffled it to 6-3 freshman Judah Mintz who got an angle on defender Marcus Hammond for a baseline drive to the hoop and a 62-61 lead with 14 seconds to play. The Syracuse zone, effective Saturday but less vaunted than in years past, held up well in ND’s final bid that produced only a deep, well-defended corner attempt from Dane Goodwin that fell off the rim in the first Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season for both teams. ND head coach Mike Brey admitted afterward he’ll wrestle with the decision to stay in a man-to-man defense at the finish rather than a zone, but the man had worked on the previous possession when Hammond, playing his first game of the season following a knee injury, stopped Mintz in the lane with one minute to go. “We had a couple of options there,” said Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim of the final possession. “... (Mintz) wants to take those big shots.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

The start of the year has been a struggle for the Orange, 4-4, with losses to Colgate, Bryant, St. John's and Illinois, the latter by a 73-44 count. They started the day 225th in the country at 70.4 points a game and 253rd with a 43.6% shooting percentage. It's why the 6-2 Irish, coming off a convincing victory over No. 20 Michigan State on Wednesday, were a favorite coming in. But through the first half, Syracuse was shooting 50% from the field as Edwards dominated the paint with an easy 7-for-9 shooting, mostly from point-blank range, for 16 points along with six rebounds. He was a concern all day and led an 18-6 edge in points in the paint in the first half and 34-18 advantage for the game. It was a little different last February when former Irish Paul Atkinson Jr. had 20 points and 17 rebounds against the Orange. "They don't really have a low-post threat and that was a big factor," Boeheim said. Notre Dame's 6-10 forward Nate Laszewski, averaging 17 points a game coming in, never found space in the zone and had just two points on 1-for-6 shooting in 34 minutes. "Where does he find stuff?" Brey said of Laszewski against Syracuse's 2-3 zone. "That's always kind of been the case. Do we have him in a corner? Now he had a couple over the top that he just couldn't grab and finish. It's different for him versus zone. And I felt for him because he just couldn't find it. Yet the guy always defends and he's rebounding, putting his chest on dudes and trying to help us win."

Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski, middle, tries to shoot past Syracuse's Jesse Edwards (14) and Benny Williams (13). (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)