Just by looking at Saturday’s box score, all is mostly well. Notre Dame beat Syracuse by 24 points, moved to 10-0 and put 7.4 yards per play the Orange’s defense.

It wasn’t quite that easy or stress-free thanks to a few out-of-character moments, but none of those got in the way to the point where they created too much doubt in the outcome even as Syracuse lingered for two-plus quarters.

Here are some numbers and observations from watching the Irish’s 45-21 win a second time.