**BOXSCORE** Like every college head coach, Notre Dame’s Mike Brey talks a lot about never looking ahead and only worrying about “the next one.” But Brey also understands that during his team’s desperate late-season push for an NCAA Tournament berth, a big-picture outlook can’t help but creep into the preferred stay-in-the-moment perspective. Notre Dame (17-10; 8-8 ACC) took and applied the message Sunday in a resounding 87-71 win at Purcell Pavilion over Miami (14-13; 6-11), a second straight Irish victory that keeps alive some slim tourney hopes, whether the players and coach want to admit it or not.

Sophomore guard Prentiss Hubb (left) and senior forward John Mooney both recorded double-doubles in easy Irish win, (Matt Cashore USA Today/Sports)

“There’s no question our guys are sharp and they’re looking at everything,” said Brey, whose team has won six of its last eight games. “I just like how we’re playing right now. We know who we are. We kinda figured it out and we got a shot.” Sunday’s easy 16-point win — Notre Dame’s largest victory in its last 35 ACC outings — was secured during the second half of the first half when the Irish used its best ball sharing and three-point shooting of the season to crank up a 33-6 scoring run that spawned a 48-29 halftime lead that was never remotely threatened in the second half.

Brey often talks about needing 10 made three-point shots in a game to stand a good chance of winning in league play. Notre Dame had 10 threes in the first half — on only 18 attempts — and finished with 14 threes on 31 tries for the game. Brey’s Irish also amazingly had 13 assists versus no turnovers at the break. “It’s got to be one of our better halves in this building since I’ve been here,” Brey said. “I thought we were in a great rhythm offensively sharing the ball.” Six different Notre Dame players made at least one three-pointer and four Irish scored 14 points or more in the game. “At this moment right here is what we’ve been waiting for,” said sophomore Irish guard Prentiss Hubb, who finished with 15 points and 10 assists for his second double-double this season. “I feel like we’ve all been in the gym working our butts off, trying to make that NCAA Tournament push.” Senior guard T.J. Gibbs and senior forward John Mooney each scored 19 points to pace the Irish. Sophomore guard Dane Goodwin scored 14 points off the bench. Mooney added 12 rebounds for his 22nd double-double this season and said afterward it was nice to finally have a victory settled before the closing seconds. Notre Dame led Miami by 26 points midway through the second half. “We’ve done a really good job of getting better in-game situations and down the stretch,” Mooney said. “But it’s always nice to not need that and win like we did today.”

Player of the Game: Gibbs broke out of a three-game scoring and shooting slump against Miami, finishing with 19 points on 5-of-6 three-point shooting. Gibbs went only 7-of-29 shooting and scored 20 total points in his previous three games.

Turning Point: After missing eight straight shots and 10-of-11 tries during an 8-0 Miami run in the first half, Notre Dame responded with a 10-0 run that turned a three-point deficit into a seven-point lead and put this one on ice.