Chicago St. Rita class of 2022 wide receiver Kaleb Brown has already earned several scholarship offers, including Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, and Notre Dame.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pounder has made a case that he's one of the best sophomore recruits nationally. as he's ran for 1,210 yards and 17 touchdowns on just 163 carries through nine games this fall. He can play running back or receiver at the next level.

