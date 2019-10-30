News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-30 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Stud 2022 ATH Kaleb Brown Discusses Notre Dame Offer

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Chicago St. Rita class of 2022 wide receiver Kaleb Brown has already earned several scholarship offers, including Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, and Notre Dame.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pounder has made a case that he's one of the best sophomore recruits nationally. as he's ran for 1,210 yards and 17 touchdowns on just 163 carries through nine games this fall. He can play running back or receiver at the next level.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Kaleb Brown was honored by an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Kaleb Brown was honored by an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

"It's been an amazing journey," Brown said. "Making my family and parents proud is one of the best things you can do.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}