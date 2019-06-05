Bryce Steele has one of the busiest months you'll see for a recruit.

The elite 2021 safety from Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal will take the following visits: South Carolina June 7, Penn State June 12, Ohio State June 15, Tennessee June 16, back to Ohio State June 20, Michigan June 21, and Notre Dame June 23.

On June 17, Steele is considering either West Virginia or Louisville. And on June 2, Steele was at Duke.